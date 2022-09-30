Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the...
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October.(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October.

AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome.

They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization.

“One of the most effective ways to return a lost pet to its owner is for the pet to be microchipped,” said AAMW Outreach Manager Kayla Sell. “Microchipping is a quick and easy process for a dog or cat. If a pet gets lost, microchipping can identify the animal so the owner can be contacted.”

