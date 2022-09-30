Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October.

AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome.

They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization.

“One of the most effective ways to return a lost pet to its owner is for the pet to be microchipped,” said AAMW Outreach Manager Kayla Sell. “Microchipping is a quick and easy process for a dog or cat. If a pet gets lost, microchipping can identify the animal so the owner can be contacted.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.