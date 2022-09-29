‘You can walk away with a job’: Workforce Solutions & City of Amarillo hosting job fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo will be hosting a job fair.

The event will be on Tuesday, October 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall.

This event has been bringing the Panhandle’s top employers like Pantex, Valero, City of Amarillo, BSA Health, Cacique Foods, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, and Amarillo Independent School District.

Over 90 employers will be there.

“If you come in with a resume and it’s impressive enough it could very well turn into a job offer so that’s something that’s that’s very exciting,” says Jason Britsch, Business Services Representative, Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

He compares the job fair to a party like meet and greet. Job-seekers are encouraged to dress for the role you want and bring an updated resume. It is free admission and

Britsch says, “You’re going to be able to talk to recruiters and business recruiters for that company and just kind of see what’s all available. It’s your chance to sell yourself in person show what you have to offer and it could turn into a job.”

For more information on the employers that are going to be attending, visit the Workforce Solutions Panhandle Facebook page.

