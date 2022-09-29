Who's Hiring?
Winds Picking Up

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A low pressure system up to the northwest unfortunately isn’t close enough to bring any rain chances, but it does appear to be just close enough to give us some stronger winds. For your Thursday, expect 80s area-wide, with perhaps some low 90s off to the east. Winds will pick up as we head through the day, at 10-20 mph with increasing clouds. Friday looks to be a bit windier, but thankfully things settle, and cool down as we head into the weekend. Rain chances don’t rejoin the forecast until next week.

