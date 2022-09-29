Who's Hiring?
‘We’re more than just this little cattle town:’ New murals coming to downtown Amarillo

It’s officially the countdown to the Hoodoo Mural Festival.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Visit Amarillo has partnered with the festival this year to provide free events for the community to enjoy, leading up to the big festival on Saturday.

Tonight, the community was invited to the Amarillo National Bank parking lot to enjoy live music, along with child-friendly activities and complimentary beer and wine for guests 21 and older.

Those attending also got to watch Hoodoo headliner Tristan Eaton create his new mural.

Tomorrow afternoon, Thursday, Sep. 29, a lunch event will be hosted at Yolos, including music from local singer/songwriter Tia Marie, as well as live painting from Hoodoo muralist and longtime Amarillo native Malcolm Byers.

Saturday afternoon, festival gates will open at 3:00 p.m. with many different activities such as a silent disco, live music and a chance to see all the murals.

Once the festival is over on Saturday evening, the festival will also host a special after-party event at Crush.

The goal of Hoodoo is to bring free art to the Amarillo community, making it a place to stop.

“We need attractions like this, we need to be out there and show other cities what we have to offer that we’re more than just this little cattle town,” said Alyssa Crossland, Visit Amarillo’s project boots on the ground.

Once the festival is over, Hoodoo encourages the community to use these murals.

“We want anyone to use them as your graduation background, for your photography whatever we want to see, you use them and we also want to inspire our kids, that they can be artists and there’s a professional way,” said Andrew Hall, founder, Hoodoo Mural Festival.

For more information on the festival , click here.

