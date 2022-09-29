Traffic diverted on I-40 west of Wildorado after trailer catches on fire

WILDORADO, Texas (KFDA) - Traffic is being diverted tonight after a truck tractor semi trailer caught on fire on Interstate 40 west of Wildorado.

Texas Department of Public Safety said the truck tractor semi trailer was on I-40 eastbound west of Wildorado when it caught on fire for unknown reasons.

No injuries were reported.

The eastbound lane is currently shut down and traffic is being rerouted onto the service road.

The lane will reopen after the road is cleaned up.

