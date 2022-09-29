Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Roosevelt County Clerk’s Office invites public to view tabulator certification process

The Roosevelt County Clerk’s Office invites the public to come and view the tabulator...
The Roosevelt County Clerk’s Office invites the public to come and view the tabulator certification process as they prepare for the upcoming General Election in November.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County Clerk’s Office invites the public to come and view the tabulator certification process as they prepare for the upcoming General Election in November.

The certification process will start on Sept. 29 at 9 a.m., and continue through Friday, Oct. 7, or until all 17 tabulators have been tested and certified.

The certification will take place at the Roosevelt County Courthouse basement during business hours.

“We install the memory cards, making sure each card matches the machine serial number and place current election cycle signage on the tabulators, also matching the correct serial number to the correct location. We check the battery and set the date and time,” noted Roosevelt County Clerk Mandi Park.

They will also print a zeroes tape, run a test deck of pre-marked ballots, check the Voters Assist Terminal, print totals tape, and compare the results of that totals tape to the expected results.

Park also added that some ballots are over voted, some are under voted, some contain votes for write-in candidates, so that they can be certain every possible outcome is recognized as it was voted.

“We stop short of certifications on four machines, so that we can use the results of those machines to hold a mock election to test further steps in the process, including reporting election night results to the Secretary of State’s Office and ultimately the media, the candidates and the public,” added Park.

After the mock election and the verification the election night processes are working, the certification on those remaining four tabulators will be complete.

For more information, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at (575)356-8562.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Texas A&M University has confirmed there is no threat to the WT Campus.
Person of interest in custody in Tulia after after terroristic threat made at WT
Amazon facility in Amarillo temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo.
Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo

Latest News

FAFSA
College student aid enrollment starts October 1
Hodgetown will be hosting Storybridge LIVE presenting 12 different children book characters,...
Hodgetown hosting Storybridge LIVE, bringing children’s books to life
Author Rebecca Erbelding will hold discussion over Americans and the Holocaust this weekend
Author Rebecca Erbelding to hold discussion over Americans and the Holocaust this weekend
Pumpkins
Amarillo Botanical Gardens is back with Pumpkinfest