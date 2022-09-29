Roosevelt County Clerk’s Office invites public to view tabulator certification process

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County Clerk’s Office invites the public to come and view the tabulator certification process as they prepare for the upcoming General Election in November.

The certification process will start on Sept. 29 at 9 a.m., and continue through Friday, Oct. 7, or until all 17 tabulators have been tested and certified.

The certification will take place at the Roosevelt County Courthouse basement during business hours.

“We install the memory cards, making sure each card matches the machine serial number and place current election cycle signage on the tabulators, also matching the correct serial number to the correct location. We check the battery and set the date and time,” noted Roosevelt County Clerk Mandi Park.

They will also print a zeroes tape, run a test deck of pre-marked ballots, check the Voters Assist Terminal, print totals tape, and compare the results of that totals tape to the expected results.

Park also added that some ballots are over voted, some are under voted, some contain votes for write-in candidates, so that they can be certain every possible outcome is recognized as it was voted.

“We stop short of certifications on four machines, so that we can use the results of those machines to hold a mock election to test further steps in the process, including reporting election night results to the Secretary of State’s Office and ultimately the media, the candidates and the public,” added Park.

After the mock election and the verification the election night processes are working, the certification on those remaining four tabulators will be complete.

For more information, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at (575)356-8562.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.