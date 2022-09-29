Who's Hiring?
Police: 3-year-old girl dies after tree branch falls on camper in ‘freak accident’

Police in Florida say a tree branch fell and killed a 3-year-old girl this week at an RV park...
Police in Florida say a tree branch fell and killed a 3-year-old girl this week at an RV park and campground site.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a child was struck and killed by a tree branch at an area campground this week.

The Ocala Police Department reports the incident happened on Tuesday at an RV park and campground at Oak Tree Village on Blitchon Road, about 75 miles outside of Orlando.

The tree limb hit a 3-year-old girl who was camping at the site with her family in what officers are calling a “freak accident,” according to WCJB. Authorities said the girl was rushed to the hospital but later died.

According to officials, the girl was next to your 5-year-old sister when the branch fell but she was not injured.

Ocala police did not immediately release the family’s name.

The tree fell before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

