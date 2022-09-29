Hodgetown hosting Storybridge LIVE, bringing children’s books to life

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown will be hosting Storybridge LIVE presenting 12 different children book characters, bringing them to life.

The event is on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hodgetown.

Children from ages 2 to 8 years old have the opportunity to meet 12 famous book characters.

Tickets to the event are only $5 per person (all ages) and available online here.

Tickets are also available for purchase at the gate using cash, Venmo, or credit card.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.