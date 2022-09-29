Who's Hiring?
High school football livestreams for Sept. 29 and Sept. 30

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can livestream this week’s high school football games here with TPSN.

Thursday Sept. 29

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Caprock game here.

Friday Sept. 30

You can listen to the Tascosa vs Abilene High game here.

You can listen to the West Plains vs Hereford game here.

You can listen to the Randall vs Canadian game here.

You can listen to the Canyon vs Andrews game here.

Saturday Oct. 1

You can watch the replay of the Tascosa vs Abilene High game on 10Too at 1 p.m.

You can watch the replay of the Canyon vs Andrews game on 10Too at 4 p.m.

You can download the TPSN app in the iOS Apple App Store.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

