Eastern New Mexico officials to accept $672 million for water project

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Water planners in Eastern New Mexico are scheduled today to accept hundreds of millions of dollars to finish a sprawling project.

The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority is considering a request from the federal government to accept more than $672 million.

The money would come in the form of grants over three to five years, said Administrator Orlando Ortega.

The project involves taking water from Ute Reservoir near Logan to towns south and east of Clovis and Portales to make up for declining water underground.

