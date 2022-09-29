Car and Bike Show to bring awareness to drunk driving prevention this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several groups are coming together in a car and bike show this weekend to highlight drunk driving prevention.

The Be-A-Hero Car and Bike Show is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch parking lot.

The non-profit event will have a Halloween costume contest, guest speakers, food trucks, a DJ, go karts, free pumpkins and door prizes.

The event is hosted by Andrea’s Project and will also have Amarillo Fire Department, Amarillo Police Department, TxDOT, the public health in Amarillo, and more.

For further details, go here.

