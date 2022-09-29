The Bridge: Child abuse cases on the rise throughout the Panhandle

Who's Hiring?
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is seeing an increase in child abuse throughout the Panhandle.

The Bridge works closely with law enforcement and Children’s Protective Services whenever a child is abused.

The non-profit conducts a forensic interview, rather than the child having to go to police and writing an affidavit, minimizing the trauma of being passed around agency to agency.

In this year alone, the Bridge has seen a 40 percent increase in its case numbers.

“We see about 85 percent of our cases being sexual assault related, we are seeing a lot of domestic violence cases and the ones that we see are usually involving a serious bodily injury or a weapon is involved, so those are up as well,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, the Bridge.

She says everything is escalating in both numbers and severity.

“We have child deaths where they’re being hurt and killed by those around them, there’s a lot of children experiencing domestic violence within their household, they are witnessing homicides, human trafficking, so it’s all happening here, child exploitation and solicitation,” said Bohannon.

These situations having affects on a child’s mental health.

“It changes their world forever, they can be okay, I mean, there’s a range, you know, some kids have extreme aversive reactions, some kids who’ve been abused have been in that abuse for so long, they don’t realize they’re being abused and then you will have the others that that have less,” said Lynn Jennings, Ph.D., community counselor.

The Bridge says its important for its community to be aware of what they’re seeing and hearing and that only ten percent of children report their abuse.

It encourages the community to pay attention and look for a change in children’s behavior.

Each month, NewsChannel10 will have exclusive safety segments with the Bridge.

Next month will be about Halloween safety.

