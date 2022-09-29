Author Rebecca Erbelding to hold discussion over Americans and the Holocaust this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Author and archivist Rebecca Erbelding will hold a discussion this weekend titled, MODERN PERSPECTIVES on the HOLOCAUST: Americans and the Holocaust.

Rebecca Erbelding is the author of ,”Rescue Board: The Untold Story of American’s Efforts to Save the Jews of Europe.”

Erbelding, with support from Panhandle PBS and the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library, will discuss how Americans reacted to the plight of European Jewish refugees in the 1930s and 1940s.

She will also be discussing the eventual creation of the War Refugee Board, a government agency tasked with trying to rescue Jews during the Holocaust.

The event will be held this Saturday, at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The doors will open at 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.