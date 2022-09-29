Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets new location

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location.

For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road.

The APHS will start operating sometime next month.

The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers to help meet the financial goals for the move.

The organization has had to cut back their transport programs from weekly to monthly but are hopeful to return to normal operations once they are fully unpacked and settled.

For more information click here.

