Amarillo High Sandies and Caprock Longhorns face off in second week of district play

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and the Caprock Longhorns will battle in a pivotal district game on Thursday night.

The Sandies dropped to 0-1 in district play last week after a loss to Tascosa. Meanwhile, Caprock continued their roaring start to the season with a district win. If Caprock takes this one, it will be a huge help down the road in helping them secure a playoff spot. The last thing the Sandies want is to drop to 0-2.

“Do I think this is a must win? In our state, right now, currently, yeah.” Amarillo High head coach Chad Dunnam said on Wednesday. “Because it’s out next game, it’s a must win... it’s a very important ball game for us.”

Caprock still isn’t taking Amarillo High lightly. Head coach Dan Sherwood talked about how much the game means, but doesn’t want his players to focus too much on that aspect of things.

“We know how tough our district is. We know that we’ve got to take it week by week. The kids are excited, more than anything, the kids are hungry. We’ve yet to play our best football and that’s a good thing. We shouldn’t be playing our best football at this point. We’ve got a very good football team we’re going up against this week that is gonna be fundamentally sound, very disciplined, very fast.”

