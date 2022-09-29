Amarillo Fire Department to start testing for second fire academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The second Amarillo Fire Department Fire Academy has it’s first round of testing coming up on Saturday.

AFD says it has been short staffed since before the pandemic.

“It’s been tough of our firefighters for a while now so we’re glad to get some new firefighters and fill all those positions,” says Jeff Justus, public information officer, AFD.

Officials say 110 candidates have applied for positions and will take a written civil service test for aptitude. The top candidates then take a physical test.

“It’s a lot of work to become a firefighter and you have to be able to stick to it,” says Dana Havilk, training chief, AFD. “It’s not easy, you have to have dedication.”

Around 24 cadets are expected to attend the upcoming academy. Justus says being a firefighter is more than physical ability.

“To be a firefighter it takes a special kind of person you have to have a heart for serving others and helping other people if your hearts not in it it’s not for you,” says Justus. “It’s a variety of people that make up the Amarillo Fire Department a lot of different types of personalities and shapes of bodies you name it. We need every type of person to be a firefighter but you have to have the heart for it.”

Justus says he’s looking for hard workers who will be the first one in and the last one out.

“Get this next group out on the line and get them on fire trucks,” says Havilk. “It’s going to be huge for us to get us to a level that we haven’t seen in five years.”

During the academy, cadets will learn fire behavior, fire dynamics, hose handling, and EMT training.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.