By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for bond surrender by the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices.

According to the release, 45-year-old, Timothy Phillips Jr. is wanted by Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office for bond surrender for possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance

Phillips Jr. is 5′11″ and weights 140 pounds.

He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Phillips Jr.’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.

