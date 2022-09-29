Ali Allison, Shelden Breshears to host WT Homecoming Parade this Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s very own Ali Allison and Shelden Breshears are hosting the WT Homecoming Parade on Saturday.

The parade starts at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 1 along Russell Long Boulevard on the West Texas A&M University campus.

They will broadcast live during the parade.

“Shelden and I are thrilled to be back as emcees for this year’s ‘WT Through the Decades’ parade,” Allison said. “WT Homecoming brings Buffs from around the nation back to Canyon, and we’re happy to broadcast the parade throughout the Panhandle to bring the party to those who can’t come in person.”

The parade will broadcast on NewsChannel 10′s Facebook page, MeTV, channel 10.4, cable channel 127, WT’s YouTube channel, and WT’s homepage.

NewsChannel 10 will also broadcast the WT vs University of Texas-Permian Basin football game at 7:00 p.m.

The parade starts at the First United Bank Center, will continue west on Russell Long Boulevard and end at the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex.

After the parade, the Countdown to Kickoff Block party tailgate will take place along 26th Street across from Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

