Xcel Energy sends help to restore power as Hurricane Ian hits Florida

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is sending help to restore power as Hurricane Ian hits Florida.

A press release said about 270 contract workers are currently on their way, and more could be sent at a later date.

“When the call for help comes in, Xcel Energy and the entire electric industry answers that call,” says Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. “When our customers experience adverse conditions, we know that they would do the same for us.”

The hurricane is currently a Category 4 storm and could soon become a Category 5.

Crews are from Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

“It’s imperative that the electric companies work together to ensure the resiliency of our essential product as storm volatility increases,” Frenzel said.

