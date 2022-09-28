Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Webb telescope captures image of spiral galaxy

A spiral galaxy captured in ‘unprecedented detail’ by the Webb telescope.
A spiral galaxy captured in ‘unprecedented detail’ by the Webb telescope.(NASA)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA described the latest shot from the James Webb space telescope as a spiral galaxy 29 million light-years from Earth.

It’s called IC 5332, which is a pretty boring name for such a cool-looking galaxy.

NASA calls the white spiral arms seen in the photo the “bones” of the galaxy. They’re typically hard to see because of dust.

The Hubble Space Telescope has taken images of the galaxy before but not at this level of detail.

Webb has already taken images of unseen aspects of the cosmos, along with images of Mars, Jupiter and Neptune.

The $10 billion space observatory has enough fuel to keep getting fantastic shots like this one for about 20 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement has arrested a teen for charges on child pornography in Hereford.
Law Enforcement arrests teen for possession of child pornography in Hereford
Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo.
Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Amazon facility in Amarillo temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting at a woman and striking her near 10th Avenue.
Amarillo police: Man arrested for shooting and aggravated assault near 10th Avenue

Latest News

The 'Waffle House Index' has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters.
Waffle House closes several Florida locations as Hurricane Ian approaches
This image shows Freddie Lee Trone, identified by authorities as the suspect in the fatal...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of rapper PnB Rock
An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police search for 2 suspects in high school football ambush that killed 14-year-old
John Stanford, the deputy commissioner of Philadelphia Police Department, decries the loss of a...
Deputy commissioner talks about football player dying in shooting