University Police Department confirms there is no threat on WT campus
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University has confirmed there is no threat to the WT Campus.
According to officials, they are aware of a group text sharing information concerning a student of interest.
The University officials are currently looking for the student to resolve the situation.
Other schools in the Canyon area were put into a “secure” protocol.
The “secure” protocol has recently been lifted due to confirmation of no threat at the WT campus.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.