Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

University Police Department confirms there is no threat on WT campus

The West Texas A&M University has confirmed there is no threat to the WT Campus.
The West Texas A&M University has confirmed there is no threat to the WT Campus.(WTAMU)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University has confirmed there is no threat to the WT Campus.

According to officials, they are aware of a group text sharing information concerning a student of interest.

The University officials are currently looking for the student to resolve the situation.

Other schools in the Canyon area were put into a “secure” protocol.

The “secure” protocol has recently been lifted due to confirmation of no threat at the WT campus.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement has arrested a teen for charges on child pornography in Hereford.
Law Enforcement arrests teen for possession of child pornography in Hereford
Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo.
Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo
Amazon facility in Amarillo temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting at a woman and striking her near 10th Avenue.
Amarillo police: Man arrested for shooting and aggravated assault near 10th Avenue

Latest News

KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Law Enforcement has arrested a teen for charges on child pornography in Hereford.
Law Enforcement arrests teen for possession of child pornography in Hereford
The Texas Department of Public Safety will be collecting short-term traffic counts across...
TxDOT collecting short-term traffic counts throughout Amarillo District
A sample of 'rainbow fentanyl,' as shown by the DEA.
Fentanyl rising in the Panhandle, targeting kids