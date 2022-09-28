University Police Department confirms there is no threat on WT campus

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University has confirmed there is no threat to the WT Campus.

According to officials, they are aware of a group text sharing information concerning a student of interest.

The University officials are currently looking for the student to resolve the situation.

Other schools in the Canyon area were put into a “secure” protocol.

The “secure” protocol has recently been lifted due to confirmation of no threat at the WT campus.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.