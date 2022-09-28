Who's Hiring?
TxDOT collecting short-term traffic counts throughout Amarillo District

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be collecting short-term traffic counts across locations in the Amarillo district.(KOSA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will be collecting short-term traffic counts across locations in the Amarillo district.

TxDOT’s Transportation Planning and Programming division will be collecting short-term traffic counts at 1,800 locations across the Amarillo district through Oct. 6.

These 24-hour traffic counts will be collected for on-system roadways by contract personnel.

Traffic counts are used to give TxDOT the information needed for designing new highway projects, determining where maintenance projects need to to take place, and to aid in developing air quality analyses in the district

To view traffic count maps from previous years, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

