Twin bobcats, sibling bears join the Amarillo Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo wants family and friends to meet the baby bobcat brothers: Hampton and Huckleberry.

The twin brothers were found in Weatherford in a rock quarry. Hampton and Huckleberry were deemed federally unreleasable due to imprinting on humans.

“These guys were found at only a day old, so because of that they ended up imprinting and basically seeing humans as their mom. They’re raised by humans so they cannot provide the resources they need without human care,” said Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard.

Hampton and Huckleberry enjoy their emotional support swing and annoying their older brothers, Tooter and Poncho.

“The most exciting thing is just being able to build relationships with them,” Hilliard said. “When new animals come in, the older they are, it’s a little bit harder to build that trust in that relationship. These guys, they’re superstars already.”

The zoo also welcomes its newest fuzzy additions all the way from the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center.

Truffle and Oyster are 18 month old brother and sister bear cubs.

This duo was also supposed to be released back into the wild after rehabilitation, but they became acclimated to humans like the bobcat twins.

All four animals will be of benefit to the Amarillo community by being “ambassador animals.”

“We’re actually training Huckleberry especially to do education programs for local schools, local news outlets, and things like that. Basically what we call an ambassador animal for his species that will just go around have more hands on education that’ll get people more into loving the wildlife and ultimately respecting it,” said Hilliard.

