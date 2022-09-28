Living options help redevelop the downtown Amarillo community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown living is an attraction for many and adding residential units is at the core of redeveloping downtown Amarillo.

“Downtown living is a critical component of a thriving down town,” says Aaron Emerson, leasing agent, owner/broker, Gaut Whittenburg Emerson.

In 2008, the city of Amarillo adopted the downtown strategic action plan with the goal of making downtown a place to live, play, work, learn and worship.

“It would be so exciting to wake up every morning and see this beautiful view,” says Beth Duke, executive director, Center City of Amarillo. “To be able to walk to a restaurant, walk to the Civic Center, walk to Hodgetown see a baseball game and just make it more of a downtown full community.”

There are several downtown housing options including the FirstBank Southwest Tower Apartments.

“Each building is it’s own little community,” says Emerson. “There are a lot of days that I come to work and I don’t have to leave the building. You can cover a lot of ground right here in this building. In a lot of these other downtown buildings. We felt like it was something that would go over well if we built it so it was taking a little bit of a leap of faith.”

The FirstBank Southwest Tower Apartments have 14 units and 11 of them are leased out.

Duke says downtown living options are important in creating a downtown community.

“What we’re trying to do is make downtown a walkable 24 hour neighborhood where people can walk to the restaurants and the clubs,” says Duke.

Around a dozen apartment buildings are located downtown including Vineyard Manor, Fillmore Lofts, the Firestone, and Tyler Street apartments.

