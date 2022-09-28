Who's Hiring?
HPFB taking reservations for 40th Anniversary Luncheon

By Jaclyn Soliz
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High Plains Food Bank is is taking reservations to secure a spot at their 40th Anniversary Luncheon.

HPFB’s Harvest of Hope Anniversary Luncheon will be serving a traditional Mexican-style lunch, that will be catered by The United Family/Amigos.

This luncheon celebrates High Plains Food Bank’s 40th anniversary by engaging discussion about their past, present, and future.

This event will take place on Oct. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Polk Street United Methodist Church Great Hall.

Officials say space is limited, to reserve a table or to buy a ticket click here before Sept. 30.

