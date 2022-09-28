Hope to Opportunities Foundation launches a $20 million project for Hope Village

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hope to Opportunities Foundation has launched a $20 million capital campaign project to expand and build Hope Village Transitional Employment Center and Park.

Hope Village will provide training and work opportunities for those with intellectual disabilities.

The project Hope Village is funded by many donors and local business partners in effort to shorten the long wait list for the employment programs.

“We are also going to have a strip center that’s going to have a custom framing shop, a t-shirt embroidery shop, two private businesses and also coffee, tea and catering business,” said Jeremy Bradford, Vice President ADVO/ Hope To Opportunities Foundation.

Hope Village is in phase two of the building, ground has been broken and soon a building structure will be put up.

Hope Village plans to be up and running by November 2023.

For more information on how you can get involved and help the Hope to Opportunities Foundation Hope Village click here.

