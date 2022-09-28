‘Hope for the future’: 15-year-old on track to be youngest nursing program graduate

PHOENIX (KNXV) - A teenager is working to become the youngest person to graduate from Arizona State University’s nursing school.

Elliana Tenenbaum, a 15-year-old nursing student, may not be old enough to drive, but in less than a year, she will graduate from the Edson College of Nursing Program.

“From a very young age, I’ve been passionate about medicine and helping others. And I think that largely has to do with my dad, who is a general practitioner,” Elliana said.

She was first introduced to what would become her future passion at his office. Under his watchful eye, she even gave her first shot at 4 years old.

“He taught me how to do thyroid ultrasounds and interpret them at 8 years old,” Elliana said.

She said her graduation is the first step in her journey to becoming a nurse practitioner, which she has worked for during the pandemic.

“It definitely served as an eye-opener event, but it honestly reinforced my idea of becoming a nurse. We need people to help care for patients, and I want to be one of those people,” Elliana said.

She graduated high school early while also being enrolled in college courses.

Clinical Associate Professor Dr. Aliria Munoz Rascon said she immediately spotted Elliana’s attributes since the two met at the school.

“Seeing these students give me hope for the future of our nursing profession with their fire, excitement and drive. I think that’s exactly what we need right now,” Rascon said.

Elliana is expecting to be able to legally work as a nurse as soon as she passes her board exams.

