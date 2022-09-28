Who's Hiring?
Holding Steady For Now

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
So far for your Wednesday, we’ll expect more of the same. Mostly sunny skies will be on tap for the day, however, winds will turn out of the southeast, which won’t have any major bearing on the forecast, except daytime highs can be expected to be a few degrees cooler. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, We’ll see breezier conditions Thursday-Saturday, but thanks to a shift in the upper-level patterns, we could see some rain chances for the weekend, alongside a cold front early next week.

