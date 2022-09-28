Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle.

According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting.

Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with what was recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, due to forensic testing of the weapon collected.

The investigation is ongoing.

