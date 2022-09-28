Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting

The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near...
The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle.(KLTV)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle.

According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting.

Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with what was recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, due to forensic testing of the weapon collected.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement has arrested a teen for charges on child pornography in Hereford.
Law Enforcement arrests teen for possession of child pornography in Hereford
Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo.
Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo
Amazon facility in Amarillo temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting at a woman and striking her near 10th Avenue.
Amarillo police: Man arrested for shooting and aggravated assault near 10th Avenue

Latest News

Xcel Energy is sending help to restore power as Hurricane Ian hits Florida.
Xcel Energy sends help to restore power as Hurricane Ian hits Florida
Pumpkins
Amarillo Botanical Gardens is back with Pumpkinfest
The West Texas A&M University has confirmed there is no threat to the WT Campus.
Person of interest in custody in Tulia after WT confirms no threat on campus
Law Enforcement has arrested a teen for charges on child pornography in Hereford.
Law Enforcement arrests teen for possession of child pornography in Hereford