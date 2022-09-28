Fentanyl rising in the Panhandle, targeting kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fentanyl overdoses, deaths, and usage have all risen in the Panhandle.

The reports of fentanyl overdose have tripled from 2021 with the drug being disguised in many forms, including candy shown in a recent seizure in Amarillo.

“At least four different kinds of pills that have been laced with fentanyl that are just all different colors of the rainbow. They look like candy. It even had some in there that look like gummy bears,” said Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr.

Fentanyl is being reported as many different items and is being cut with many other drugs.

“The elicits drug manufacturers are basically cutting everything with fentanyl. Cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, any of these drugs that people are purchasing on the street or on the black market are likely to be cut with fentanyl whether they’re being told that that’s correct or not,” said Dr. Jeanie Shawhart.

Sergent Burr said Amarillo’s connection to both interstates may add to the increase of drugs in the area.

Many of the drugs individuals are buying off the streets are being cut with fentanyl without any knowledge.

“It’s very scary. I’m scared for teens particularly because they just don’t understand that you may not be getting just I just don’t presently hydros, Xanax or what have you, you know there’s a high likelihood that there’s something else in there,” said Dr. Jeanie Shawhart, assistant professor, Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Many of the drugs are made to look like candy, which Burr said, is targeting younger people.

“They are obviously marketing this towards kids, teenagers, and young people and the problem with this is they don’t know what they are laced with there’s no way to know how much is in it so it could be a fatal dose. you could take one pill and it could be enough to kill you,” said Burr.

An overdose of fentanyl can cause respiratory depression, leading to death.

If someone may be experiencing an overdose on fentanyl, call the poison control center.

