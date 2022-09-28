Who's Hiring?
Center City gives $8,000 to Downtown Women's Center to help improve its exterior

VIDEO: Center City gives $8,000 to Downtown Women’s Center to help improve its exterior
By Nicole Williams
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Women’s Center received a $8,000 facade grant from Center City of Amarillo, to help improve the exterior, attract more customers, and help liven downtown.

“It helps the exterior of our buildings. It’s sort of like curb appeal. It’s making downtown more welcoming. It added some sophistication and made it a more welcoming appearance for people to come in and shop,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City Amarillo.

Diann Gilmore, executive director for the Downtown Women’s Center, says the renovations don’t only help them, but also the entirety of downtown.

“By spending time, and money renovating this building if we look good I think it just promotes others in the neighborhood to look good,” said Gilmore.

Center City has put in $1.4 million of facade grants into business like this one to update and help draw more attention to the building.

“This building was bright blue and they worked with an architectural firm and decided on a scheme that was more modern, the black and white colors,” said Duke.

The grant will help benefit the women’s center continue to achieve its mission.

“It would be coming out of our pocket and that would take $8,000 away from the service that we give to the women that we serve here at Downtown Women’s Center,” said Diann Gilmore.

