Bob Mills Furniture announces $10,000 donation to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bob Mills Furniture has announced it will donate $10,000 to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo during its Friends and Family event.

Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch is a residential community open to at-risk children ages 5 to 18.

Bob Mills, President of Bob Mills Furniture says, “For the past 20 years that we’ve been in Amarillo, we’ve seen how much Cal Farley’s has positively impacted out youth and out community. One of our core values at Bob Mills is to treat everyone like family, an I believe the Boys Ranch exemplifies this same value. So, it’s my pleasure to help them during out Friends and Family event and recognize their outstanding service in Amarillo.”

The Bob Mills Friends and Family event will be held at Bob Mills Furniture, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2.

Customers can enjoy a spin and win game where they can win dining tables, sofas, mattresses and more.

Customers can also enter to win their entire purchase free this weekend.

Bob Mills will be at the store on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon for a special meet and greet.

