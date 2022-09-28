Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Botanical Gardens is back with Pumpkinfest

Pumpkins
Pumpkins(Cherri Gavin / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)
By Jaclyn Soliz
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pumpkinfest, a family friendly event returns this fall at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

This fall favorite Panhandle event will allow guests to take a stroll through the gourd tunnels while checking out the largest display of pumpkins in Amarillo.

Pumpkinfest will include 20 carnival games, face painting, educational experiences, pumpkin painting, bouncy houses, professional photos and more.

This outdoor event also includes various vendor booths and food trucks, which allows family and friends to buy goodies and snacks.

Amarillo Botanical Gardens will host this event on Oct. 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

General admission is $10 dollars, $8 for members and for children under the age five it’s $5 which includes a pumpkin for every child.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement has arrested a teen for charges on child pornography in Hereford.
Law Enforcement arrests teen for possession of child pornography in Hereford
Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo.
Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo
Amazon facility in Amarillo temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting at a woman and striking her near 10th Avenue.
Amarillo police: Man arrested for shooting and aggravated assault near 10th Avenue

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be collecting short-term traffic counts across...
TxDOT collecting short-term traffic counts throughout Amarillo District
A sample of 'rainbow fentanyl,' as shown by the DEA.
Fentanyl rising in the Panhandle, targeting kids
Bob Mills Furniture has announced it will donate $10,000 to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo...
Bob Mills Furniture announces $10,000 donation to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch in Amarillo
Amarillo city council announcing its new director of utilities, John Collins.
John Collins named Director of Utilities for the City of Amarillo