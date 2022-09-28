Amarillo Botanical Gardens is back with Pumpkinfest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pumpkinfest, a family friendly event returns this fall at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

This fall favorite Panhandle event will allow guests to take a stroll through the gourd tunnels while checking out the largest display of pumpkins in Amarillo.

Pumpkinfest will include 20 carnival games, face painting, educational experiences, pumpkin painting, bouncy houses, professional photos and more.

This outdoor event also includes various vendor booths and food trucks, which allows family and friends to buy goodies and snacks.

Amarillo Botanical Gardens will host this event on Oct. 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

General admission is $10 dollars, $8 for members and for children under the age five it’s $5 which includes a pumpkin for every child.

