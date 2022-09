AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a community walk in Amarillo on Oct. 1.

The Welcome to the Out of the Darkness walk starts at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Medi Park.

The walk will be a journey of remembrance, hope and support that unites the community together.

To register, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.