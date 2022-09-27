Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kendra Potts, Torrey Miller and Michael Moffitt

If you have missed today’s interviews with Kendra Potts, Torrey Miller and Michael Moffitt on...
If you have missed today’s interviews with Kendra Potts, Torrey Miller and Michael Moffitt on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you have missed today’s interviews with Kendra Potts, Torrey Miller and Michael Moffitt on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

WT Volleyball HC, Kendra Potts:

We chat with WT Volleyball coach Kendra Potts about how the team is doing so far in the season.

Torrey Miller WT Volleyball Player:

Amarillo High HC, Michael Moffitt:

Amarillo High Volleyball HC, Michael Moffitt chats on his teams performance and what game’s he is most looking forward to.

NewsChannel 10 Sports Director, KJ Doyle:

We chat with KJ Doyle about the Randall vs Hereford Volleyball game this evening.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian...
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
Amarillo Police has arrested a Caprock student after finding a gun in his possession this...
Amarillo Police: Caprock student arrested for bringing gun to school
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery
Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

sports
SPORTS DRIVE: WT Volleyball HC, Kendra Potts
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo High Volleyball HC, Michael Moffitt
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Torrey Miller WT Volleyball player
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: KJ Doyle