SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kendra Potts, Torrey Miller and Michael Moffitt
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you have missed today’s interviews with Kendra Potts, Torrey Miller and Michael Moffitt on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
WT Volleyball HC, Kendra Potts:
We chat with WT Volleyball coach Kendra Potts about how the team is doing so far in the season.
Torrey Miller WT Volleyball Player:
Amarillo High HC, Michael Moffitt:
Amarillo High Volleyball HC, Michael Moffitt chats on his teams performance and what game’s he is most looking forward to.
NewsChannel 10 Sports Director, KJ Doyle:
We chat with KJ Doyle about the Randall vs Hereford Volleyball game this evening.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.