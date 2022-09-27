Senior Ambassadors Coalition hosting Community Fall Festival

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Senior Ambassadors Coalition is hosting a Community Fall Festival health fair on Thursday.

The health fair is on 9:00 a.m. Sep. 29 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The event used to be called the Senior Fall Fair, but officials changed the name to be more inclusive.

At the festival, there will be representatives of home health, home care, palliative care, hospice, private care homes, assistant living, legal, insurance, real estate, funerals, monitoring, mobility and more.

