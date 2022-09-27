Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices offering secure way to receive packages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office and Randall County Sheriff’s are offering a secure way to receive your packages.

According to the release, PCSO and RCSO are offering a way to help you get your packages securely during the upcoming holiday season.

They ask that your put your name on the package at the time you order, but put the sheriff’s office address.

When they receive the package they will keep it in a secure room until you get a notification that it has been delivered and is ready to pick up.

You can pick up your package at the PCSO, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call, 806-379-2903 if those times don’t work for you.

You can pick up your package at the RCSO, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call, 806-468-5800 if those times don’t work for you.

Make sure to have your ID with you when you go to pick up your package.

