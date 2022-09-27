Who's Hiring?
Mostly Quiet Forecast

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Thanks to the high pressure to our west, conditions will be sunny and warm today. Highs across the region will range from the high 80s to low 90s with sunny skies and relatively calm winds. Winds could change directions out of the north this afternoon, which could cause some slight pop up showers in the west, but those chances are very low, but still mention-able. Outside of today, expect temperatures in the high 80s all week long.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian...
Amarillo Police has arrested a Caprock student after finding a gun in his possession this...
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery
Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened this morning.
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some 'Good News' for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Monday Forecast with Shelden 9/26
Shelden Web Graphic
