Mostly Quiet Forecast

Thanks to the high pressure to our west, conditions will be sunny and warm today. Highs across the region will range from the high 80s to low 90s with sunny skies and relatively calm winds. Winds could change directions out of the north this afternoon, which could cause some slight pop up showers in the west, but those chances are very low, but still mention-able. Outside of today, expect temperatures in the high 80s all week long.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.