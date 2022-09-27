Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Moore County officials looking for wanted man on smuggling charges

The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for help to locate a man wanted for smuggling charges.
The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for help to locate a man wanted for smuggling charges.(Moore County Crime Stoppers)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for help to locate a man wanted on smuggling charges.

According to officials, Usbaldo Enrique Castillo is wanted by Moore County officials and the U.S. Marshall’s Service for original charges of smuggling of persons.

Law enforcement has received information indicating that Usbaldo has stated he is on the run from law enforcement, and may be running/hiding throughout the surrounding area.

If you have information any information about his location, call the Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477.

If your tip leads to the capture of Usbaldo, you can earn yourself a cash reward.

CREEP OF THE WEEK: SMUGGLING ALIENS 9/27/2022 This week's Creep of the Week is Mr. Usbaldo Enrique Castillo. Usbaldo...

Posted by Moore County Crime Stoppers Inc. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian...
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
Amarillo Police has arrested a Caprock student after finding a gun in his possession this...
Amarillo Police: Caprock student arrested for bringing gun to school
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery
Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Out of the Darkness
Welcome to the Out of the Darkeness walk set for this Saturday
Community Fall Festival
Senior Ambassadors Coalition hosting Community Fall Festival
The caller said the person was not breathing, so Emergency Medical Services also responded.
Clovis police investigating body found at Hillcrest Park
Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting at a woman and striking her near 10th Avenue.
Amarillo police: Man arrested for shooting and aggravated assault near 10th Avenue