Moore County officials looking for wanted man on smuggling charges
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for help to locate a man wanted on smuggling charges.
According to officials, Usbaldo Enrique Castillo is wanted by Moore County officials and the U.S. Marshall’s Service for original charges of smuggling of persons.
Law enforcement has received information indicating that Usbaldo has stated he is on the run from law enforcement, and may be running/hiding throughout the surrounding area.
If you have information any information about his location, call the Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477.
If your tip leads to the capture of Usbaldo, you can earn yourself a cash reward.
