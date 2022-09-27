Who's Hiring?
Law Enforcement arrests teen for possession of child pornography in Hereford

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement has arrested a teen for charges on child pornography in Hereford.

According to officials, on Tuesday, September 27, at around 9:45 a.m., the Hereford police along with special agents from Homeland Security Investigations, Amarillo Field Office, had a search warrant for a home near North Ave K.

The warrant was for an ongoing investigation into possession and distribution of child pornography.

Officials found multiple electronic items containing child pornography and sexual abuse that were taken for forensic analysis.

19-year-old Zeriah Castillo, was arrested and booked into the Deaf Smith County jail as a result of the warrant and investigation and charged with possession of child pornography.

This investigation is still ongoing.

