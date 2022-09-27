John Collins named Director of Utilities for the City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council is announcing its new Director of Utilities, John Collins.

Collins is responsible for water productions and distribution, wastewater collection, water reclamation and the environmental laboratory.

Collins says, in this job, the more you are noticed, the more you are doing something wrong. If you do your job perfectly, they don’t notice you; you’re invisible.

“My goal is before I leave for them to not even know the word waste water and if I do my job well that’s all they’ll know. There won’t be complaints about any of that,” says Collins.

Collins received his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Louisiana State University. He is a licensed professional engineer in the states of Louisiana, Nebraska and Texas.

According to the release, Collins has experience working in a variety of positions, such as, overseeing roads, drainage, traffic, railroads, fleet, telecommunications, buildings and emergency services.

Collins was also City Engineer/Public Works Director for the City of Grand Island, Nebraska.

Collins says he is excited about his new role because of how narrow focused he can be in this position.

He is looking forward to getting back to doing real engineering work that he wasn’t able to take part in when he was in management.

