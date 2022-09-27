Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Hereford police looking for identity of man shooting multiple rounds near Hereford Calle

The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a man after shooting multiple gunshots...
The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a man after shooting multiple gunshots near Hereford Calle this morning.(Source: MGN)
By KyLeah Frazier and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a man after shooting multiple gunshots near Hereford Calle this morning.

According to the Hereford Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at around 6:45 a.m., officials received a call near Hereford Calle about gunshots being fired in the area.

Officers were told that an unidentified man was standing in the street and began firing a weapon, hitting a nearby vehicle.

Officials say no injuries have been reported and the identity of the shooter is currently unknown.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Hereford Police Department at (806) 363-7120.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian...
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
Amarillo Police has arrested a Caprock student after finding a gun in his possession this...
Amarillo Police: Caprock student arrested for bringing gun to school
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery
Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for help to locate a man wanted for smuggling charges.
Moore County officials looking for wanted man on smuggling charges
The caller said the person was not breathing, so Emergency Medical Services also responded.
Clovis police investigating body found at Hillcrest Park
Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting at a woman and striking her near 10th Avenue.
Amarillo police: Man arrested for shooting and aggravated assault near 10th Avenue
Potter County Sheriff’s Office and Randall County Sheriff’s are offering a secure way to...
Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices offering secure way to receive packages