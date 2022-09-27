Hereford police looking for identity of man shooting multiple rounds near Hereford Calle

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a man after shooting multiple gunshots near Hereford Calle this morning.

According to the Hereford Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at around 6:45 a.m., officials received a call near Hereford Calle about gunshots being fired in the area.

Officers were told that an unidentified man was standing in the street and began firing a weapon, hitting a nearby vehicle.

Officials say no injuries have been reported and the identity of the shooter is currently unknown.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Hereford Police Department at (806) 363-7120.

