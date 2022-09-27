Friends of the Pampa Library hosts annual book sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friends of the Pampa Library will hold their annual book sale starting this Thursday.

The book sale will be held on Sept. 29 and 30, as well as Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sale will continue on Oct. 2, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

New books will be added daily and any donations will be accepted at the sale.

