Frank Phillips College receiving hands-on equipment for Industrial Programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Frank Phillips College is receiving new equipment for the Industrial Programs Department.

The training equipment will be used by students to help create more job opportunities in the high demand, industrial field.

It’s a two story safe plant-like environment with three hands-on learning stations. It will improve the quality of industrial training opportunities.

“The system is designed to circulate water through various equipment using hands on control valves maintain normal levels,” said Jason Emory Dean, of Industrial Programs, Frank Phillips College.

For a better look at the new training equipment, Frank Phillips College will be hosting an open house tomorrow evening.

FRANK PHILLIPS COLLEGE (Frank Phillips College Workforce Facebook)

