Clovis police investigating body found at Hillcrest Park

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a body found at Hillcrest Park.

Clovis Police Department said yesterday about 6:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to Hillcrest Park, located at 1201 N. Sycamore St., on a dead person.

The caller said the person was not breathing, so Emergency Medical Services also responded.

Police found a man who had been dead for at least six hours based on his condition.

A detective of CPD Special Operations Unit investigated.

The body did not have any identification, there was no trauma to the body, and items on the scene showed it could be a possible overdose of a controlled substance.

Today, detectives identified the body as 48-year-old John Viscaino.

Police also notified his family.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

