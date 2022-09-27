Canyon ask public to review and comment on draft document

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon has published multiple documents online and is now asking for the public comment.

The documents include a draft of the Downtown Master Plan and drafts of the Zoning and Subdivision Regulations.

Public comments for the documents will be open until Friday, October 28th.

Public comments for the Downtown Master Plan can be sent to jbehrens@canyontx.com, and comments on the Zoning or Subdivision Regulations drafts can be sent to dcornelius@canyontx.com.

To access the documents, click here.

