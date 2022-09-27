Who's Hiring?
Battle of the Bands Week 5

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week Five Battle of the Bands features the Amarillo High Sandies and the Tascosa Rebels.

The Wrap Up’s Battle of the Bands gives bands around the Panhandle a chance to show off.

Bands for the teams facing off in the Game of the Week have the chance to have a battle of their own.

Each week, you’ll have a chance to vote for your favorite team on our Facebook page.

