Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amazon facility in Amarillo temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Officials said the Amazon facility in Amarillo is temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials said the Amazon facility in Amarillo is temporarily closed due to bed bugs.(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the Amazon facility in Amarillo is temporarily closed due to bed bugs.

“We’ve temporarily closed our site in Amarillo, TX after identifying the presence of bed bugs in the building,” said Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson. “All employees are being paid while the site is closed and customer orders are being handled by other sites in the area.”

Products from the facility are not set to customers, he said.

All products from the facility go to a vendor, are recycled, or are donated after appropriate processing.

Customer orders won’t be processed during this time, he said, and inventory at the facility will be recycled or returned to suppliers once properly inspected.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian...
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
Amarillo Police has arrested a Caprock student after finding a gun in his possession this...
Amarillo Police: Caprock student arrested for bringing gun to school
Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery
Tri-State Fair shooting victims honored for bravery
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Community Fall Festival
Senior Ambassadors Coalition hosting Community Fall Festival
Amarillo city council announcing its new director of utilities, John Collins.
John Collins named Director of Utilities for the City of Amarillo
Frank Phillips College
Frank Phillips College receiving hands-on equipment for Industrial Programs
Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting at a woman and striking her near 10th Avenue.
Amarillo police: Man arrested for shooting and aggravated assault near 10th Avenue