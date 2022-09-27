Amarillo police: Man arrested for shooting and aggravated assault near 10th Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after shooting towards a woman and striking her with a gun near 10th Avenue.

According to officials, on September 12, Amarillo police were called near southeast 10th Avenue on a robbery.

The suspect entered the location and pointed a gun at the victim.

He then fired the gun in the direction and physically struck the victim with the weapon, before taking her belongings and leaving the area.

The victim received minor injuries from the incident.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Christopher Ty Garcia.

An Aggravated Robbery warrant was then issued for Garcia.

Officials say on Monday September 26, a member of the Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) found Garcia near Paramount Boulevard and arrested him for the warrant.

He was also found in possession of methamphetamine.

Garcia was booked into the Randall County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, his warrant for Aggravated Robbery, and seven local municipal warrants.

Officers determined that the weapon used in the robbery was found at a home at Northridge Drive.

Officials searched the home and found the weapon.

45-year-old Ubaldo Suarez Jr., was arrested at that location for Tampering with Evidence.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.