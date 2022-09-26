WT hosts Celebration of Color event to honor diverse alumni community

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University will be honoring its diverse alumni community at its Celebration for Color during Homecoming Week.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 30, in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT Campus.

The Dinga/Hollingsworth Group at Morgan Stanley and Education Credit Union will be presented with Diversity Community Service Awards for the contribution to diversity at WT.

Tickets are $30, including dinner. RSVP by Sept. 28.

To purchase a ticket click here.

